AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 42,159 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,159 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $13,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,356,000 after buying an additional 807,562 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,814,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,708,000 after purchasing an additional 335,564 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,474,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,703,000 after buying an additional 107,100 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $122,597,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,796,000 after buying an additional 24,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $474,734.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,795. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.36.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,099. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.64.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

