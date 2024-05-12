AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 20,187 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,187 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in CGI were worth $11,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,389,000 after buying an additional 132,166 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in CGI by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,813,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,884,000 after acquiring an additional 125,604 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,711,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,239,000 after acquiring an additional 129,020 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CGI by 12.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,505,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,026,000 after purchasing an additional 401,717 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 2,854.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,622,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,176 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.34. 180,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,042. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $93.07 and a one year high of $118.89.

GIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of CGI from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

