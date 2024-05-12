AGF Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 1.1% of AGF Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $189,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $7.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $915.42. 510,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,630. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $938.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $828.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $520.66 and a 52-week high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,030.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.85.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

