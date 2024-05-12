AGF Management Ltd. Has $11.91 Million Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Wingstop worth $11,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 64.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Wingstop by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 19.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING traded down $7.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $390.02. 321,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,049. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $364.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 138.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.67. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $400.99.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In related news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total value of $295,927.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,431.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wingstop news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total value of $295,927.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,431.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,305 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WING has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.39.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

