AGF Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,388 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 1.59% of Primerica worth $114,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRI. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $743,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 44,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,123,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,840,000 after buying an additional 40,647 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $922,571.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,307.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total value of $922,571.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,307.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $365,115.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,373.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,677 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

Primerica Price Performance

Primerica stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.77. The stock had a trading volume of 139,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,342. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $178.06 and a one year high of $256.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

