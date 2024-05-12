AGF Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,360,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,192 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for 1.7% of AGF Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.94% of Quanta Services worth $293,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.48. 949,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,643. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.21. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $272.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

