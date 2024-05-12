AGF Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,089,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,495 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.84% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $139,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,108,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 157,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $1,804,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $89.80 and a one year high of $156.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAH. Truist Financial raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.11.

Read Our Latest Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.