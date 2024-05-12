AGCO Co. (AGCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

AGCO has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. AGCO has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGCO to earn $11.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Shares of AGCO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.05. The stock had a trading volume of 532,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $140.46.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.83.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

