ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 196.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,526 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 66,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 4.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 99,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACVA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 1.56. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 333,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $6,209,714.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 333,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vikas Mehta sold 333,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $6,209,714.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 333,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,475,208 shares of company stock worth $26,669,099 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

