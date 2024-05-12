ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ACNB from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get ACNB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACNB

ACNB Stock Performance

ACNB opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $275.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.64. ACNB has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. ACNB had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACNB will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACNB

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACNB. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in ACNB in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of ACNB by 2,578.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ACNB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in ACNB by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in ACNB during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.