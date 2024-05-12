Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (JEQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Abrdn Japan Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE JEQ opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $6.39.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

