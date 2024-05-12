Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,420 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,047 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 79,946 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 37.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 31,614 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 174,096 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,787 shares of company stock worth $4,098,073 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $104.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

