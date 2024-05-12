7,487 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Purchased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,487 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 184,498 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 43,013 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $3,372,000. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 51,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 6,110 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

TPR stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

