701 Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 701 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,394,935,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 5.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 189,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,095,000 after acquiring an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 109,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 13.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCNCA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,829.90.

Insider Activity

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,609 shares in the company, valued at $128,355,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,549,113.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,609 shares in the company, valued at $128,355,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220 and sold 3,600 shares valued at $6,209,022. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,736.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.86. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,152.67 and a 12 month high of $1,810.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,616.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,506.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.