6,862 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Purchased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 634,933 shares of company stock worth $47,972,876. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.5 %

QSR stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

