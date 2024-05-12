5,808 Shares in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Acquired by Northwest Financial Advisors

Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.04.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.