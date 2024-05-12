33,978 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.5% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,275. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.47. The stock has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

