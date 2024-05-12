3,203 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,346,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,278,000 after purchasing an additional 62,913 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,106,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after buying an additional 1,043,141 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,572,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,394,000 after buying an additional 481,881 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Dollar General by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,426,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,904,000 after buying an additional 627,844 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $140.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $219.47. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

