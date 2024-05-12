23895 (GKX.V) (CVE:GKX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

23895 (GKX.V) (CVE:GKX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. 23895 (GKX.V) shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
23895 (GKX.V) Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.
23895 (GKX.V) Company Profile
Gemini Corporation, an integrated project construction company, focuses on energy and industrial facilities in Western Canada. It offers asset acquisition, environmental and regulatory support, engineering, fabrication, construction, maintenance, turnaround, decommissioning, reclamation, and remediation services, as well as project management services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 23895 (GKX.V)
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for 23895 (GKX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23895 (GKX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.