22,266 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,266 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,096,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $162,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,879 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,856 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.76.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $71.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.53. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.91.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

