121,648 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Bought by Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 121,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 57,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. 2,120,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,355. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

