Zorn Wong Purchases 1,189,350 Shares of Rectifier Technologies Limited (ASX:RFT) Stock

Rectifier Technologies Limited (ASX:RFT – Get Free Report) insider Zorn Wong purchased 1,189,350 shares of Rectifier Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$20,218.95 ($13,390.03).
Zorn Wong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 30th, Zorn Wong acquired 31,010,650 shares of Rectifier Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$527,181.05 ($349,126.52).
Rectifier Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Rectifier Technologies Company Profile
Rectifier Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures power rectifiers in Australia, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, and Oceania. It operates in four segments: Electronic Components; Electricity generation/ Distribution and Defence; Transport and Telecommunication; and Electric vehicles.
