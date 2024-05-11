ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.230-0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $306.0 million-$309.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.1 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.020 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

ZI stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

