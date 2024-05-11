ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $19.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZI. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

