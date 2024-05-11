Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Plans Dividend of $0.45

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4486 per share on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Zijin Mining Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Zijin Mining Group Stock Performance
Shares of ZIJMY stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. Zijin Mining Group has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $46.15.
About Zijin Mining Group
