Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) PT Raised to $17.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zeta Global from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 107.29%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile



Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

