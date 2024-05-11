Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZETA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 107.29%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Zeta Global’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,723,000 after acquiring an additional 431,077 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,208 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 1,549.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,578 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $23,560,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $19,682,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

