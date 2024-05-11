Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Bank of America

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZETA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 107.29%. Zeta Global’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

