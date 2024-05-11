ZClassic Price Tops $0.0545 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 11th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $505,820.10 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00055382 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00037562 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00014101 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

