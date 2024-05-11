Zapata Computing (ZPTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTAGet Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of ZPTA opened at $1.19 on Friday. Zapata Computing has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc operates as an industrial generative artificial intelligence (AI) software company in the United States. The company offers subscription-based solutions that combine software and services to develop generative AI applications, as well as accompanying services to solve complex industrial problems.

