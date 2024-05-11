Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.60

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.60 and last traded at C$9.60, with a volume of 13770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.65.

Yellow Pages Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.53. The firm has a market cap of C$131.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.92.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$55.91 million for the quarter. Yellow Pages had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 87.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.6222826 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Pages Announces Dividend

Yellow Pages Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 27th. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

