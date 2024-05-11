Yakov Faitelson Sells 284,211 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.42. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $68,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

