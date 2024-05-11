Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Holdings Lifted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 177.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 117.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.70.

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $143.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.12 and a 200-day moving average of $116.93.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

