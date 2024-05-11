Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS) Short Interest Down 88.9% in April

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

CHPS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 million, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.66. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98.

Get Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

About Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF

The Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (CHPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the companies involved semiconductor industry globally. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.