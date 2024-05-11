Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,677,000 after buying an additional 8,644,054 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,321 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,766,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,796,000 after buying an additional 261,426 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,739,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,396,000 after buying an additional 90,819 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,303,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,440,000 after buying an additional 550,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $55.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,432,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,831. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average is $57.79. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $69.40.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

