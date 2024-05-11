WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

WW has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.09.

WW International Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ WW opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. WW International has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $13.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $205.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WW International will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in WW International by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in WW International by 229.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 79,026 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in WW International by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 252,267 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WW International by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WW International during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

