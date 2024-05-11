WOW-token (WOW) Price Tops $0.0221 on Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 11th. WOW-token has a market cap of $220.73 million and approximately $3.85 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000444 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010858 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02207636 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

