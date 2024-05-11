Worldcoin (WLD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $399.73 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 11th. In the last week, Worldcoin has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $399.73 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for about $5.83 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,763,505 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 209,096,819.07724762 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 5.758773 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 282 active market(s) with $404,980,282.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

