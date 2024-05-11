Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) EVP Michael D. Hawkins Sells 3,435 Shares of Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Workiva Price Performance

Shares of WK stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.63 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.05.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Workiva

Institutional Trading of Workiva

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Workiva by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 2.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Workiva by 9.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workiva

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.