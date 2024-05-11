Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Robert W. Baird

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,815. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.73. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,815,000 after buying an additional 109,833 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,771,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,753,000 after purchasing an additional 103,368 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,542,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,446,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 175,039 shares during the period. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,060,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.