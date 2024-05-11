WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGFree Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.95.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

NYSE:KLG opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. WK Kellogg has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.83 million. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WK Kellogg

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

