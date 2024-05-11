WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.31

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.31 and last traded at $43.26, with a volume of 104226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.25.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.36.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,124,000. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 207,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,255,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

