WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Short Interest Down 82.7% in April

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the April 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCBR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 1,360.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 329,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 307,221 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 84,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WCBR stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $29.31.

About WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

