Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) SVP Albert G. Mcgrath Sells 4,230 Shares

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $390.02 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $400.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $364.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.43. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.80, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.67.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 53.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.39.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

