Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Short Interest Up 388.5% in April

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 388.5% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Windtree Therapeutics Price Performance

WINT opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($13.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will post -24.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product is istaroxime which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.