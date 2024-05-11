WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at $114,992,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,383.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

