William Blair Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.24). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.48) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AXSM. Mizuho cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.92.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.63. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $98.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.79.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.11%.

In other news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

