William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Portillo’s in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Portillo’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Portillo’s’ FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Portillo’s’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Portillo’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Portillo’s stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Portillo’s has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.73 million, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 121.4% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 135,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 74,314 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Portillo’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Portillo’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,523,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,609,000 after purchasing an additional 57,451 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 67,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Portillo’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

