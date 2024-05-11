William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNA Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CNA opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. CNA Financial has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $47.37.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,178,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,851,000 after acquiring an additional 199,209 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 148,174 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Loews Corp now owns 248,414,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,775,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,050 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in CNA Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 180,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 14,955 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $1,043,418.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

