Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Announces Earnings Results

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. The firm had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter.

Wheels Up Experience Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 622,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,837. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70.

Insider Activity at Wheels Up Experience

In other Wheels Up Experience news, insider Laura Heltebran sold 28,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $72,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

Further Reading

